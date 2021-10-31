First Warning Forecast | Late fall chill dominates this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first week in November will feel more like the first week in December as temperatures turn unseasonably chilly in the days ahead. Most mornings will see temperatures near or at the freezing mark while afternoons struggle to rise much past 50 degrees. Precipitation chances look to be more limited now, though there is still the opportunity for some passing showers and perhaps a few snowflakes.

Halloween evening stays dry for trick-or-treating despite thickening clouds. Temperatures will be cool, falling to the low 50s by midnight.

Sprinkles pass overnight into early Monday, but other than that, the nighttime period is quiet and chilly. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s by sunrise as clouds begin to break.

Monday sees a mix of clouds and sun and finally stays dry from start to finish. Afternoon temperatures come up just shy of the 60-degree mark.

A few light rain showers will pass Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to near 40 degrees. Tuesday then stays mostly cloudy throughout the day with afternoon temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

Wednesday morning starts with low temperatures near 30 degrees, meaning freezing conditions are expected. The afternoon stays dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

On Thursday, expect an increase in cloud cover with the chance for a few passing rain showers. Afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the 40s again.

A few rain and snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

Friday turns partly cloudy. A couple showers remain possible as high temperatures top out near 50 degrees.

The weekend stays partly cloudy and mainly dry. Morning temperatures start near freezing while afternoon highs rise only to the low to mid 50s.

