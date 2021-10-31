Advertisement

Herd soccer wins on senior night

Marshall improves to 11-1-3
Marshall improves to 11-1-3(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The second ranked Marshall soccer team won their regular season finale Saturday night by beating South Carolina by a final of 4-0. The Herd played the vast majority of the game a man down after senior Vitor Dias was given a red card at the 7 minute mark of the first half.

Joao Souza, Ibrahima Diop and Pedro Dolabella all scored for Marshall in the win. They improve to 11-1-3 and go to #17 Florida International Friday night which is their last regular season game of the year.

