Herd wins exhibition game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team went over the century mark in a 113-72 victory over the Davis & Elkins Senators in an exhibition game on Sunday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center. The Herd had six finish with double-figure point totals.

“We have to work on getting to the offensive glass a little more,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “We have too many people wanting to spot up, and we gave up too many open threes. Overall, I liked our effort and we looked like we were in shape. We just have to make sure our shot selection is a little better.”

Sophomore David Early led MU with 17 points as he went 5-for-10 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. The guard added four assists and a rebound to his stat line.

Redshirt junior guard Andrew Taylor added 13 points, making three shots from behind the arc and dishing out a team-high five assists.

Sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen nearly had a double-double with 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds. The native of Lagos, Nigeria, made five of his nine shots from the field in the win.

Senior Taevion Kinsey, junior Marko Sarenac and freshman Kyle Braun each poured 10 points into the basket. Sarenac and Braun combined for an 8-of-9 shooting day from the field as Braun brought down six boards and Sarenac added four.

“It was good to get fans back in here and play a real game after practicing against each other all summer,” Braun said after the contest. “Seeing some new players and an opponent who didn’t know what we were going to do was a great feeling.”

D&E grabbed the early 2-0 lead 46 seconds into the game. Both sides had shooting woes into the under-16 media timeout, going a combined 3-for-19 from the field with the Senators leading 6-2.

A 10-0 run by Braun, Early and Kinsey from 13:36 to the 12:07 gave the Herd a 14-8 advantage as the home side didn’t trail the rest of the way.

A dunk by freshman Aymeric Toussaint with 21 ticks left in the first half capped off a 7-0 run and gave MU its largest lead of the first stanza at 18 points, 51-33. The half closed with Marshall on top, 51-35.

The second half was dominated by the Green and White as it outscored the Senators 62-37 in the half and shot 21-for-39 from the field (53.8 percent). The Thundering Herd made eight of its 16 three-point attempts in the second half.

Marshall will host Pikeville on Sunday for its final exhibition before the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

