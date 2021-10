KY high school playoffs are set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the regular season ending Friday night, the KHSAA released the first round playoff match-ups just hours later for high school football in the Commonwealth. Here is when our local teams will be playing.

CLASS 1A

NOVEMBER 4TH

FAIRVIEW AT RACELAND

NOVEMBER 5TH

SAYRE AT HAZARD

BETSY LAYNE AT PAINTSVILLE

PHELPS AT PIKEVILLE

CLASS 2A

NOVEMBER 5TH

BATH COUNTY AT WEST CARTER

SHELBY VALLEY AT MARTIN COUNTY

CLASS 3A

LEWIS COUNTY AT FLEMING COUNTY

GREENUP COUNTY AT EAST CARTER

ASHLAND AT RUSSELL

PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL AT BELFRY

MAGOFFIN COUNTY AT LAWRENCE COUNTY

CLASS 4A

HARRISON COUNTY AT ROWAN COUNTY

CLAY COUNTY AT JOHNSON CENTRAL

PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL AT LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL

