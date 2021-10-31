Advertisement

Man charged with murder after body found in truck

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made following a homicide investigation last week.

On Thursday, law enforcement were called to the 6000 block of Gill Ridge Road in Letart after a body was found in a vehicle.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, employees of a tree trimming business spotted the car and assumed it was a hunter. A few hours later, an employee passed by the vehicle and noticed a body in the bed of the truck.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, formerly of Leon.

On Saturday, authorities were granted a search warrant which eventually led to the arrest of 47-year-old Anthony Ray Yester

He’s been taken to Western Regional Jail and charged with first degree murder. He’s now awaiting arraignment by a Mason County Magistrate.

West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. To see our previous coverage, click here.

