Man charged with murder after body found in truck

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made following a homicide investigation last week.

On Thursday, law enforcement were called to the 6000 block of Gill Ridge Road in Letart after a body was found in a vehicle.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, employees of a tree trimming business spotted the car and assumed it was a hunter. A few hours later, an employee passed by the vehicle and noticed a body in the bed of the truck.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, formerly of Leon.

On Saturday, authorities were granted a search warrant which eventually led to the arrest of 47-year-old Anthony Ray Yester

He’s been taken to Western Regional Jail and charged with first degree murder. He’s now awaiting arraignment by a Mason County Magistrate.

West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. To see our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.