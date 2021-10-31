Advertisement

One injured in ATV accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An ATV accident in rural Boyd County left one man injured Saturday evening.

Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says the incident happened just off Trace Road.

According to Tim England, Director of Boyd County Emergency Management, an elderly gentleman took his new four-wheeler out for a ride Saturday evening in the woods behind his home, when rough terrain and bad weather conditions caused him to roll the ATV, injuring his arm.

The man called a friend after the accident but wasn’t sure exactly where he was. Around 6:30 p.m. Boyd County dispatchers were help to help first responders locate the man by pinging his cell phone. The rescue took about two and a half hours to reach and secure the individual.

“This was a true team effort, we had multiple departments on-scene helping with the rescue and we’re really pleased this had a positive outcome,” said England.

The victim refused medical treatment or to be transported to a hospital from the scene.

