Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat

Social media
Social media(pexels.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unspecified threat on social media sent to students at River Valley High School earlier Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Snapchat was sent to several students who attend the school.

According to a post on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia County Local School District have been made aware of posts circulating online.

Officers are currently conducting follow-up efforts to identify the individual responsible and expect to post an update around 8:00 p.m.

If anyone has screenshots or other related information pertaining to the incident, Sheriff Champlin is asking that you send an e-mail to galliacosheriff@gmail.com

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

