Advertisement

Top 4 teams stay the same in AP poll

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday, October 30, 2021.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s no change in the top four spots from the week ten Associated Press rankings and they are Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma. Michigan State leapfrogged over Ohio State to move into fifth with the Buckeyes dropping a spot to six. Here is the complete list as voted on by the AP.

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4

5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8

6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5

7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7

8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11

9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6

10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13

11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15

12. Auburn 6-2 853 18

13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14

14. Baylor 7-1 833 16

15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10

16. UTSA 8-0 460 23

17. BYU 7-2 450 25

18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12

19. Iowa 6-2 342 9

20. Houston 7-1 338 -

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24

22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20

23. SMU 7-1 176 19

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 -

25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 -

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman
One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting reported in the 200...
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Jonny Pryor
Athens County man arrested on rape, child porn charges

Latest News

HERD SOCCER
WVU WINS
HERD WINS
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against...
Mississippi State hands No. 12 Kentucky second straight loss