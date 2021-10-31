Top 4 teams stay the same in AP poll
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s no change in the top four spots from the week ten Associated Press rankings and they are Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma. Michigan State leapfrogged over Ohio State to move into fifth with the Buckeyes dropping a spot to six. Here is the complete list as voted on by the AP.
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4
5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8
6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5
7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11
9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6
10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13
11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15
12. Auburn 6-2 853 18
13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14
14. Baylor 7-1 833 16
15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10
16. UTSA 8-0 460 23
17. BYU 7-2 450 25
18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12
19. Iowa 6-2 342 9
20. Houston 7-1 338 -
21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24
22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20
23. SMU 7-1 176 19
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 -
25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 -
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.
