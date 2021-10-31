Top 4 teams stay the same in AP poll

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s no change in the top four spots from the week ten Associated Press rankings and they are Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma. Michigan State leapfrogged over Ohio State to move into fifth with the Buckeyes dropping a spot to six. Here is the complete list as voted on by the AP.

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4

5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8

6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5

7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7

8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11

9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6

10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13

11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15

12. Auburn 6-2 853 18

13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14

14. Baylor 7-1 833 16

15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10

16. UTSA 8-0 460 23

17. BYU 7-2 450 25

18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12

19. Iowa 6-2 342 9

20. Houston 7-1 338 -

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24

22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20

23. SMU 7-1 176 19

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 -

25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 -

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

