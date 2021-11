ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal accident has shut down both northbound lanes of I-79 and one southbound lane near the Amma exit, according to State Police.

According to WV 511, the crash happened near mile marker 23.5.

This is a developing story. WSAZ has a crew on scene.

