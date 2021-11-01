Advertisement

Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Cabell County Circuit Judge suffered a medical episode Monday while on the bench, Chief Judge Gregory Howard confirms to WSAZ.com.

According to Judge Howard, Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles reported feeling lightheaded and dizzy.

Judge Chiles’ wife tells WSAZ.com he is feeling much better, but is still in the hospital under observation.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

Mayor to name new police chief Monday
Mayor to name new police chief Monday
Police identify victim killed in accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Photographing all animals species in human care
Photographing all animals species in human care
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph
HERD TO SUN BELT