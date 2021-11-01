Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Cabell County Circuit Judge suffered a medical episode Monday while on the bench, Chief Judge Gregory Howard confirms to WSAZ.com.

According to Judge Howard, Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles reported feeling lightheaded and dizzy.

Judge Chiles’ wife tells WSAZ.com he is feeling much better, but is still in the hospital under observation.

No further information has been released at this time.

