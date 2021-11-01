Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,220 new cases, 48 more deaths

Hospitalizations up among vaccinated people
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday advised vaccinated people to get their COVID booster shots, saying hospitalizations are up among vaccinated people.

“We think waning immunity is a real factor,” Beshear said. “Go get a booster. It’s going to help us defeat this thing.”

On Monday, the governor reported 48 deaths in a three-day period and 2,220 new cases, with the following daily breakdown:

- 941 new cases on Saturday; 10 deaths

- 711 new cases on Sunday; 12 deaths

- 568 new cases on Monday; 26 new deaths

Also on Monday, Beshear reported a 5.03% positivity rate. He said that was a bit of a jump from Sunday and the first increase in recent weeks.

Despite hospitalizations being down overall, health officials are seeing more hospitalizations among vaccinated people, the governor said.

As of Monday, more than 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least a first COVID vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat

Latest News

Mayor to name new police chief Monday
Mayor to name new police chief Monday
Mountain Health Arena announces the arena’s move to cashless concessions Monday.
Mountain Health Arena moves from cash to card
Police identify victim killed in accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Photographing all animals species in human care
Photographing all animals species in human care