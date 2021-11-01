COVID-19 Ky. | 2,220 new cases, 48 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday advised vaccinated people to get their COVID booster shots, saying hospitalizations are up among vaccinated people.

“We think waning immunity is a real factor,” Beshear said. “Go get a booster. It’s going to help us defeat this thing.”

On Monday, the governor reported 48 deaths in a three-day period and 2,220 new cases, with the following daily breakdown:

- 941 new cases on Saturday; 10 deaths

- 711 new cases on Sunday; 12 deaths

- 568 new cases on Monday; 26 new deaths

Also on Monday, Beshear reported a 5.03% positivity rate. He said that was a bit of a jump from Sunday and the first increase in recent weeks.

Despite hospitalizations being down overall, health officials are seeing more hospitalizations among vaccinated people, the governor said.

As of Monday, more than 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least a first COVID vaccine dose.

