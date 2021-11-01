Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths, 498 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 1, 2021, there are currently 6,940 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,450 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 47-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Jackson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 67-year old female from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Fayette County, and a 65-year old female from Marshall County.

Nine counties are color-coded red on the county alert system map. Six are color-coded green.

With the addition of 498 new cases Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now 273,030.

585 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital, 187 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 patients are on ventilators.

261,640 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 67 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

59 percent of that population is fully vaccinated.

45,056 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (57), Berkeley (438), Boone (155), Braxton (37), Brooke (68), Cabell (257), Calhoun (43), Clay (38), Doddridge (50), Fayette (146), Gilmer (38), Grant (68), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (85), Hancock (127), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (84), Jefferson (110), Kanawha (664), Lewis (71), Lincoln (135), Logan (91), Marion (271), Marshall (90), Mason (44), McDowell (69), Mercer (239), Mineral (107), Mingo (104), Monongalia (513), Monroe (29), Morgan (42), Nicholas (164), Ohio (100), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (146), Putnam (303), Raleigh (298), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (88), Summers (41), Taylor (126), Tucker (27), Tyler (11), Upshur (88), Wayne (88), Webster (44), Wetzel (65), Wirt (16), Wood (286), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

