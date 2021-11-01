COVID vaccine for children 5-11 being packed and shipped as vaccine rollout begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations are underway in West Virginia for vaccine rollout in children ages 5 to 11 years old as Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine awaits approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 under emergency use authorization.

On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the CDC will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children.

“There are a whole lot of kids in this age group. We’ve talked to their parents, and they’re looking forward to it,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO ad Health Officer at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

In anticipation of the CDC’s approval, states have begun pre-ordering Pfizer’s pediatric doses.

According to James Hoyer, the leader of the Joint Interagency Task Force for West Virginia Vaccines, some doses arrived in the state on Monday. Based on the 12-15-year-old vaccine rate of nearly 38%, the JIATF expects to vaccine between 50,000 to 60,000 five to 11-year-olds, according to a spokesperson from the WV DHHR.

“We know that Pfizer and the federal government have a solid plan and number of doses ordered to cover the entire United States. We don’t see any shortfalls in pediatric doses,” Hoyer said.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the state pre-ordered a total of 109,800 pediatric doses of Pfizer.

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11-years-old is stored differently.

The company released in its latest report the vaccine provider will use a color-coding system due to the formulation of the vaccines being different for age groups. Purple will be the color of the vial cap for the vaccine used for those ages 12 and older; orange will be the vial cap for the vaccine used for those ages 5 to 11.

Once approved by the CDC, health departments will begin offering the pediatric doses. In addition to pre-ordered vaccines, pharmacies across the region will receive and offer pediatric vaccines.

