Advertisement

Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives

By KOCO staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma deputy is recovering after being shot seven times during a domestic violence call on Friday.

According to the Pottawatomie County sheriff, Deputy Gary Knoles is more worried about his fellow officers than himself.

“(He) wanted to know how everybody is and making sure everybody’s OK,” Sheriff Mike Booth said. “He’s concerned about everybody else.”

Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call at a home in Pottawatomie County.

What followed was a nearly 10-hour search for Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly opened fire.

Chesser and his wife were found dead at their home.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is investigating to figure out what happened.

“We have certain tools that we have for our crime scene agents that are able to document the scene, take measurements, do all of those kinds of things, " said Brook Arbeitman, public information officer for OBI. “It’s a very tedious and very detailed operation.”

The sheriff was thankful for the other agencies that came to help when Knoles was hit.

“They came running, instantly, was right there with him when everything went down, had multiple shots fired at them, estimated roughly 40-50 rounds,” Booth said.

Booth says support has poured in from friends, family and from departments across Oklahoma.

“For us, something like this, it gives everybody that extra boost and comfort and helps them to continue to believe in what we’re doing,’ he said.

When Knoles is discharged from the medical center, he will need to be in a wheelchair during his recovery.

An Oklahoma City company has already donated all the supplies that will be needed to build a ramp.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat

Latest News

Doctors address concerns for vaccinating kids for COVID-19.
CDC votes Tuesday on COVID vaccines for children
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks
A portion of Cabin Creek Road in Kanawha County is shut down as crews battle an abandoned house...
Cabin Creek Rd. shut down as crews battle abandoned house fire
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut World Series deficit to 3-2