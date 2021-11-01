Advertisement

Driver flees after crashing into fire hydrant

A driver crashed into a fire hydrant late Sunday night in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The driver of a car hit a fire hydrant on Madison Avenue and W. 8th St. late Sunday night.

Police on-scene say the driver then fled to W. 8th St. and Jefferson Avenue where police found him leaning against a pole after abandoning his vehicle.

The driver appeared to be under the influence and was arrested.

The fire hydrant was knocked completely off its foundation but the emergency shut off kept the water from shooting out onto the street.

No injuries were reported.

