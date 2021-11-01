Advertisement

Elderly man dies in house fire

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINFORD, Ohio (WSAZ) - As the leaves change colors, you can usually find Sandy Murta sitting on her back porch along East Street in Minford with her two cats.

Murta has lived there for about 40 years and knows the neighborhood quite well.

She says she has frequently run into William Dale Cunningham, who is her 82-year-old neighbor. She says he has always been willing to lend a hand.

“He carried gravel for the man next door and planted the garden in the back of the lot, but he was just Mr. Cunningham. He was always around,” Murta said.

However, late Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m., Murta saw an unfamiliar site.

“I kept seeing bright lights flashing through the windows,” Murta said.

Murta says she went to her back porch to get a better look and ended up watching flames and smoke roll through the windows of Cunningham’s home.

“It didn’t scare me about anything like that. It was just worrisome about where’s Mr. Cunningham … has anybody seen Mr. Cunningham?” Murta said.

Crews did not end up leaving the scene until just before 4 a.m.. In the process of fighting the fire and getting all of the smoke under control, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the homeowner, Cunningham, died in the fire.

“It’s gonna be different around here not seeing him running around and walking up and down the road and stuff,” Murta said.

The State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation. There’s no word on a cause yet.

