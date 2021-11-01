Advertisement

Final regular season KY HS rankings are released

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the playoffs beginning this weekend, here’s the last regular season high school football rankings by the Kentucky Associated Press featuring teams from our area.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 9-2 106 1

2. Raceland - 9-1 95 3

3. Russellville (2) 9-1 91 4

4. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 8-2 69 2

5. Bishop Brossart - 10-0 53 7

6. Sayre - 8-2 52 T9

7. Hazard - 7-4 43 T9

8. Newport Central Catholic - 7-3 31 6

9. Bethlehem - 8-2 30 5

10. Lou. Holy Cross - 8-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Paintsville 7. Eminence 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (10) 10-0 109 1

2. Beechwood (1) 10-0 100 2

3. Middlesboro - 10-0 84 3

4. Mayfield - 9-1 76 4

5. Murray - 7-2 62 6

6. Caldwell Co. - 7-3 50 7

7. Danville - 7-4 29 9

8. Green Co. - 9-1 28 8

9. West Carter - 7-3 25 5

10. Owensboro Catholic - 5-5 23 10

Others receiving votes: Metcalfe Co. 11. Walton-Verona 8.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 9-1 107 1

2. Bardstown (3) 10-0 101 2

3. Glasgow - 9-1 86 3

4. Union Co. - 9-1 75 4

5. Mercer Co. - 8-2 66 5

6. Bell Co. - 8-2 50 6

7. East Carter - 8-3 27 T10

8. Taylor Co. - 8-2 26 Y10

(tie) Ashland Blazer - 6-4 26 9

10. Belfry - 4-6 21 7

Others receiving votes: Lawrence Co. 10. Russell 8. Adair Co. 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (6) 9-1 105 2

2. Corbin (5) 10-0 104 1

3. Johnson Central - 8-2 87 3

4. Lex. Catholic - 8-2 77 4

5. Franklin Co. - 7-3 66 5

6. Lou. Central - 6-4 54 6

7. Spencer Co. - 7-3 33 8

8. Holmes - 8-2 27 10

9. Logan Co. - 7-3 15 9

10. Letcher County Central - 6-3 13 7

Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 9. Rowan Co. 9. Bourbon Co. 6.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

School held press conference Monday morning.
Herd heading to Sun Belt Conference
HERD TO SUN BELT
HERD WINS EXHIBITION GAME
Marshall wins exhibition game Sunday afternoon
Herd wins exhibition game