Gallia County leaders are excited about additional funding for jail project

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Each day, the Gallia County Jail project comes more into focus. Sheriff Matt Champlin likes the progress that’s been made so far.

“We’ve got a lot of the underground electrical and plumbing completed,” said Sheriff Champlin.

The jai project costs $20 million, and Commission President Harold Montgomery said new grant funding will provide taxpayers with a 25% discount of the total cost. Gallia County was recently awarded $5.5 million in state funding for the project.

“It reduces the stress that’s been on the county. It’s going to help us in the long run and in the near, near future. It’s going to help us just to move forward,” Montgomery said.

Sheriff Champlin added that operations at the new jail could also save the county some money once it is built. It will be a 120-bed facility, which is a major upgrade from the overcrowded jail being used today. The current jail only has 22 beds, and more than 65 inmates are housed there.

“That’s a lout of outsourcing and there’s a lot of logistics of movement to get inmates back and forth to court appearances, meeting with attorneys and the like,” said Sheriff Champlin. “So there’s a lot of resources that are expended.”

Both the sheriff and commission president were shocked, but also excited to hear that Gallia County was one of just six jail projects to receive additional state funding. They say the money will go a long way toward keeping the project on schedule and toward the county’s future.

“We’ll really be able to focus on rehabilitation and the treatment of our citizens to try and make them productive members of our community,” Champlin said.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re certainly happy that it’s underway,” Montgomery said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

