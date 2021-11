HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The GRASP Remembrance event is Tuesday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.

GRASP will be taking donations of coats for individuals in recovery.

If you would like more information, email Rikki at rikkidawn@hotmail.com or call/text 304-416-2244.

