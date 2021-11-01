Herd heading to Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, Marshall University officially accepted the invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference and this morning, we met the members that helped make it happen. Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill, MU interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley along with current President Dr. Jerry Gilbert and incoming President Brad Smith shared the stage to talk about the move.

Marshall is to join the new league no later than July 1st, 2023 and here’s the update that aired on WSAZ Midday.

