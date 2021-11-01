Advertisement

Herd heading to Sun Belt Conference

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, Marshall University officially accepted the invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference and this morning, we met the members that helped make it happen. Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill, MU interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley along with current President Dr. Jerry Gilbert and incoming President Brad Smith shared the stage to talk about the move.

Marshall is to join the new league no later than July 1st, 2023 and here’s the update that aired on WSAZ Midday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

HERD TO SUN BELT
HERD WINS EXHIBITION GAME
Marshall wins exhibition game Sunday afternoon
Herd wins exhibition game
The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Top 4 teams stay the same in AP poll