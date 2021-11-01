Advertisement

Huntington’s Anne Imperi turns 100-years-old

By Josie Fletcher and Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There is a family in our region that has earned a unique musical distinction.

The Imperis of Huntington have made appearances on America’s Got Talent and performed for local audiences for decades.

With singers and instrument players galore, they have all followed in the footsteps of their legendary leader, the late, great Leo.

As Tony Cavalier reports, the Imperis have another leader in their midst. She turns 100-years-old today, and her passion is all about life.

