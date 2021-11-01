Karl Colder named new Huntington Police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Retired federal law enforcement officer Karl Colder has been named the new chief of the Huntington Police Department.

Mayor Steve Williams announced the appointment at a special Huntington City Council meeting Monday night.

Colder has more than 30 years of experience working with the Drug Enforcement Agency and will be the first Black police chief in Huntington history.

He replaces Acting Chief Eric Corder who took the reins following the retirement of former Chief Ray Cornwell.

Williams said Colder’s law enforcement history, including with substance abuse issues, helped make him the ideal candidate as chief.

