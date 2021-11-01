Advertisement

Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One man is behind bars and facing charges following a pursuit Sunday night.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say they made a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the 112 mile marker of I-77 South when 33-year-old Matthew Richardson of Alum Creek put the car in drive and took off on the interstate.

Authorities say Richardson reached speeds of 130 mph on the interstate, and speeds of 90 mph on other roads in the Sissonville area before crashing into a curb on Washington Street on the West side of Charleston.

Richardson, deputies say, then took off running from the car.

A K9 officer was then released and caught Richardson while other deputies handcuffed him.

Richardson was arrested, taken to a hospital for his injuries, and then to jail on charges from the pursuit as well as outstanding charges from Logan County.

