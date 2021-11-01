Man facing murder charges after body found in bed of truck

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing murder charges after a body was discovered in the bed of a truck.

The gruesome discovery was made along Gill Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Oct. 28.

Members of a tree service noticed a truck parked under a power tower with a burn trail beside it. Upon further investigation, a volunteer fire fighter working with the team discovered a man who appeared to be dead in the bed of the truck.

According to the criminal complaint, most of the man’s head was covered with a black trash bag and multiple bloody fingerprints were located on the tailgate of the truck.

On the driver side of the truck and continuing past the rear of the vehicle was a trail of burnt grass.

When the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Unit arrived, they made the determination that the victim was not killed at the location, rather transported to the location to be disposed.

An autopsy uncovered what appeared to be an entry wound from a gunshot on the left side of the victim’s skull. The exit wound was located on the base of the back of the skull. According to the complaint, no bullet fragments were found.

On October 29, the victim was positively identified by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office as Paul Wesley Matheny, 41, formerly of Leon.

A break in the case came a short time later when a witness contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, saying they knew who fatality wounded the victim.

The witness told deputies they were at the home of Anthony Yester in Leon and witness shots being fired.

They continued by stating that while in Yester’s bedroom they heard an argument happen near the front door and then glass breaking.

When they went to investigate the commotion, the witness told deputies they saw Yester’s girlfriend yelling and telling a man to leave.

According to the witness, Yester then grabbed a gun and shot it out of the home toward the porch. The witness also stated that Yester fired off several more rounds near the man’s feet. On the last shot, the witness reported that the man fell backward.

The witness told deputies when they left Yester told them the man was “fine.”

Deputies also tracked down and spoke with another witness who said she was inside of a vehicle parked in front of the home when a man came out of the home shooting at a man on the porch.

She states she saw a man come down the porch steps and then fall, making contact with the vehicle she was in.

On Saturday, authorities were granted a search warrant which eventually led to the arrest of Anthony Ray Yester, 47, of Leon.

Yester has been charged with murder.

