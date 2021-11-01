Mountain Health Arena moves from cash to card

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mountain Health Arena is choosing clicks over cash.

In a release Monday, officials say the move to contactless card transactions is for ‘the safety of patrons and employees’.

Mountain Health Arena released the following statement about the payment transition:

“Fears over transmission of diseases have compelled consumers and businesses to rethink how they shop and pay. For the safety of our guest and employees, Mountain Health Arena is choosing clicks over cash to help reduce exposure. This will also help increase the fan experience while attending our events. The food and beverage lines wait will significantly decrease.” says Jenny Frazier, Marketing Manager for Mountain Health Arena. “We have been continuing to find ways to enhance our fans involvement. From the moment they step foot on our newly renovated plaza to when they leave after the encore. We want everything to be in their interest and for them to see that we provide the best level of service in the Tri-State area.”

During this transition period, consumers will be able to purchase a gift card at the arena if they need to convert cash to card.

