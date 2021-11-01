One death reported in Minford fire
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINFORD, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fatal fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire happened Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Street.
According to the Scioto County Sheriff, one person was killed.
The body was sent for an autopsy.
The fire scene was cleared just before 4:00 a.m.
No further details have been released at this time.
