One injured after 4 car accident on I-79 S

One person is taken for treatment after a four car accident.
One person is taken for treatment after a four car accident.(John Greene)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: All lanes of I-79 are back open to motorists. We are working to learn the cause of the crash.

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is in the hospital after a four car accident on I-79 South.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning just past the Mink Shoals southbound entrance ramp.

The fast lane is shut down, and traffic is backing up.

Emergency crews tell us one person was taken to the hospital.

WSAZ crews advise using extra caution because for a time people were turning around and coming down the entrance ramp the wrong way in an effort to avoid the accident.

There is no word what caused the wreck.

