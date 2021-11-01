‘The potential for disaster is huge’: $1.02 million grant to fix water infrastructure problems

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Scioto County Regional Water District 1 received a $1.02 million grant from the Ohio BUILDS initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant will be used to relocate the district’s two large storage tanks, as they could slide over a hill.

In February of 2019, a landslide brought dirt and debris onto the tanks located above Lucasville. The filtration plant relies on these tanks to operate, and the district serves about 30,000 costumers.

“The recommendation was that we removed the dirt down to bedrock,” said Jonathan King, the general manager of Scioto County Regional Water District 1.

The district has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars moving away the dirt and debris, conducting studies and monitoring the area. The studies have shown the ground 27 feet under the tanks is also sliding.

“The tank movement is continual, but it’s not speeding up nor is it slowing down,” King said. “One firm told us to keep the tanks completely full because they were actually pinning the earth to the bedrock, and another firm said we don’t think you should keep them full.”

If the tanks are not moved, they could slide, spilling 1.2 million gallons of water directly onto houses in the Lucasville area.

“It would look like a tsunami or something,” said Larry Mullins, the Scioto County Emergency Management director. “Something like 30,000 costumers would be effected without water for close to eight months or more, and there’s no way you can sustain you know a community or an area without water for eight months.”

The $1.02 million Ohio BUILDS grant along with a $682,000 matching grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission and more than $650,000 from the district will pay for the project which will cost about $2.35 million.

“We’re alleviating all kinds of problems. The immediate danger to residents, the danger to not only our residents not having potable water but what that would do to our economics the several school systems that we serve,” King said.

The new site for the tanks has already been bought and prepared. Pipes are currently being installed to connect the system.

One of the tanks will be able to be moved, while the other tank will have to be rebuilt.

“It’s definitely a lifesaver for our county because it’s not going to stop moving,” King said. “Basically what they are telling us is, it’s not if it’s going to fail, it’s when it’s going to fail.”

King hopes the project will be completed sometime in the spring.

