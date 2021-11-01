Advertisement

Southwest investigates pilot who used ‘Brandon’ phrase

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Sunday it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that’s become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot’s greeting to passengers over the plane’s public address system last week.

The airline announced its investigation after The Associated Press reported the incident in a story about the growing use of the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon,” an aphorism in conservative circles for a vulgarity targeting Biden.

The pilot’s use of the phrase drew audible gasps from some passengers on the flight from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday. An AP reporter was on the flight.

The airline said in a statement it would “address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable.”

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the statement said.

The phrase took off after an Oct. 2 incident at a NASCAR race in Alabama won by Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver who was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.

The crowd behind Brown was chanting something, and the reporter suggested they were saying “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear to viewers that they were saying, “F—- Joe Biden.”

Some conservatives have pointed to the episode as an example of U.S. media covering for Biden. Since then, the phrase has been uttered on the House floor by a Republican lawmaker and used frequently by Biden critics on social media and at protests to slam the Democratic president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting reported in the 200...
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill
HERD WINS EXHIBITION GAME
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat
The rally was held in hopes Sen. Manchin votes for the Build Back Better Framework.
Rally for climate action calls on Sen. Joe Manchin