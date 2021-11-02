Advertisement

3 burned in Charleston house fire, one critically

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Multiple people have been burned in a house fire Tuesday evening in Charleston, including one critically, the Charleston Fire Department said.

Three people have been taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Kearse Drive and Chandler Drive on the city’s West Side. The home was engulfed when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire marshal is on the scene.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

