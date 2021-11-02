Advertisement

Arrest made after standoff with police

Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a...
Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on felony drug charges Monday evening, Nov. 1, following a brief standoff with police in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers responded to a home on Lawson Court at 6:30 p.m. after reports of shots being fired during a domestic dispute.

After officers made several attempts to contact the people inside the home, the Police Department’s SWAT Team was deployed, the department says.

After a brief standoff with police, the people inside the home exited.

No injuries were reported.

A search warrant was conducted and officers found drugs and two firearms inside the home.

Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer.

Detectives are still investigating whether shots were actually fired during the initial incident.

More charges could result from the investigation and from evidence recovered at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

Huntington Police investigating drive-by shooting
New technique to save patients limbs.
A new technique that is saving patients limbs
Jessica Meek, a dietician from Marshall Health, shows us how to make a “No Chop Chili” that is...
Soups On!
The victim was traveling down the slope travel way on a rubber tire EMU (Electric Mine Utility...
Man dies in mining accident