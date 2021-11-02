Arrest made after standoff with police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on felony drug charges Monday evening, Nov. 1, following a brief standoff with police in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers responded to a home on Lawson Court at 6:30 p.m. after reports of shots being fired during a domestic dispute.

After officers made several attempts to contact the people inside the home, the Police Department’s SWAT Team was deployed, the department says.

After a brief standoff with police, the people inside the home exited.

No injuries were reported.

A search warrant was conducted and officers found drugs and two firearms inside the home.

Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer.

Detectives are still investigating whether shots were actually fired during the initial incident.

More charges could result from the investigation and from evidence recovered at the scene.

