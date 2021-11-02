Construction bid awarded for new Hurricane VFD station

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane City Council on Monday night approved a bid to begin construction on the new Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department station.

The winning bid went to a local company, Hayslett Construction Co., for about $4.7 million.

The current Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department station was built by volunteers along Main Street in 1975. Fire Chief Deron Wilkes said he’s excited to honor those who built the original by giving the department opportunity to grow.

“Almost two years now we’ve been in the process of how we can best serve the community, and one of the ways we need to do that is a new home,” Wilkes said. “So, tonight’s decision to move forward will make us really happy and will put us in a place where we’re in a position to grow over the next hundred years or so.”

