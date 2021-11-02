Advertisement

Court of appeals upholds major drug conviction

Shawn Simon, 49, of St. Albans was convicted of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.
Shawn Simon, 49, of St. Albans was convicted of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Fourth District Court of Appeals recently upheld a conviction from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren.

On August 21, 2020, Shawn C. Simon, age 49, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was convicted of Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine following a jury trial in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Simon was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a mandatory minimum prison term of 11 years and a maximum prison term of 16.5 years.

It was noted at the sentencing hearing that Simon has a history of criminal convictions, having served three prior federal prison terms.

Simon appealed his convictions to the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Simon’s convictions were upheld.

St. Albans man convicted on cocaine charges

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported
The former Lombard School on Lorain Street will be the site for the new Lawrence County Jail.
Voters to play key role in making new jail a reality
Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a...
Arrest made after standoff with police
Huntington Police investigating drive-by shooting