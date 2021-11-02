Court of appeals upholds major drug conviction

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Fourth District Court of Appeals recently upheld a conviction from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren.

On August 21, 2020, Shawn C. Simon, age 49, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was convicted of Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine following a jury trial in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Simon was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a mandatory minimum prison term of 11 years and a maximum prison term of 16.5 years.

It was noted at the sentencing hearing that Simon has a history of criminal convictions, having served three prior federal prison terms.

Simon appealed his convictions to the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Simon’s convictions were upheld.

