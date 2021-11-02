COVID-19 W.Va. | 629 new cases, 25 additional cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 2, 2021, there are currently 6,597 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 25 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,475 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Wayne County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Mason County, and a 75-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 28-year old female from Wyoming County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 47-year old male from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Morgan County, a 40-year old female from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Fayette County, and a 40-year old female from Brooke County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021.

With the addition of 629 cases, the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic in West Virginia is now 273,659.

5,783 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported in the state.

Of West Virginian’s 55 counties, 11 are color-coded red on the state’s county alert system map. Six are color-coded as green.

585 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 187 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

262,587 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 67 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 59 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

45,198 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (74), Berkeley (414), Boone (148), Braxton (37), Brooke (63), Cabell (266), Calhoun (36), Clay (32), Doddridge (21), Fayette (147), Gilmer (36), Grant (62), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (73), Hancock (123), Hardy (77), Harrison (274), Jackson (74), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (611), Lewis (52), Lincoln (134), Logan (90), Marion (273), Marshall (86), Mason (45), McDowell (62), Mercer (233), Mineral (104), Mingo (95), Monongalia (468), Monroe (36), Morgan (45), Nicholas (166), Ohio (96), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (301), Raleigh (281), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (86), Summers (38), Taylor (121), Tucker (29), Tyler (12), Upshur (93), Wayne (96), Webster (39), Wetzel (57), Wirt (15), Wood (255), Wyoming (116). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

