Head-on crash shuts down all lanes of Route 60

A woman was critically injured in a crash on Rt. 60 in Kanawha County near Burning Springs Road.
By Sarah Sager
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash between a tractor trailer and a car has closed all lanes of Rt. 60 in Kanawha County.

The crash happened before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Kanawha Boulevard East and Burning Springs Road.

Route 60 is shut down in both directions.

Kanawha County deputies told WSAZ that a car was traveling west and went left of center and struck a semi heading east.

Deputies say the driver was alert but in critical condition.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

