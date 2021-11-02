Advertisement

Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of a car.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend and leaving his body in the trunk of a car, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police say John Eisenman, 60, learned in October 2020 that his daughter’s boyfriend may have been responsible for allegedly selling her to a sex trafficking organization.

Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area that month.

According to police, Eisenman confronted his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend in November 2020, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a car.

Police say he hit the man in the head with a cinder block and stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.

Eisenman is accused of abandoning the vehicle with the body still inside in a remote area. The car stayed in that location until someone moved it in October 2021 and abandoned it in a different place.

People who rummaged through and took things from the car called police to report a foul odor coming from the trunk.

Responding officers were able to verify human remains were inside the trunk of the car, according to police.

Eisenman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to this case.

