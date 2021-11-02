Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flight from Atlanta safely landed at Yeager Airport after reporting an emergency due to pressurization issues, according to Yeager officials.

The emergency landing happened at 10:12 p.m. Monday.

According to Yeager, at 10 p.m. the Air Traffic Control Tower notified the Operations Specialist of the incoming flight experiencing an emergency and reporting fog inside the cabin.

Before the plane landed, the West Virginia Air National Guard 130th Fire Department quickly responded to the runway per CRW’s airport emergency plan.

At 10:12, the aircraft landed safely and taxis to Gate B1, followed by several 130th engines. When the plane stopped, the 130th boarded the aircraft to check for passenger medical issues and reported the oxygen masks were deployed with a faint smell of smoke in the cabin. All 51 people on board were evacuated and refused medical attention.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.