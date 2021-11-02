Growing season set to end after rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s early November now with the leaves are at their peak color and all sorts of flowers still flourishing in the warm fall that we have enjoyed. Roses and hostea are among the late bloomers this year. But that’s about to change as a long spell of chilly fall weather invades.

The chilly air will be of the damp kind by dawn Tuesday as light rains develop overnight. Wisps of fog will dangle from the hills in a salute to the cooling nature of the rain. School bell temperatures in the low 40s with have that dampish edge about them. The rain will depart quickly though clouds will linger low and threatening thru lunch-time.

By late afternoon skies will begin to clear and as those end of day blue streaks show up across the sky they will remind of the dry and cold pattern that is in-coming.

Clear sky nights will feature lows of freezing or below, even in the 20s, for 6 straight days. Daytime highs in the 40s to near 50 will be some 10 degrees below normal thru the weekend ahead.

