Herd soccer returns to #1

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s team has reclaimed the top spot in college soccer with one more regular season game to go. The United Soccer Coaches poll gave them 15 first place votes as they’ll play #19 FIU Friday night for the Conference USA regular season title. From the Division II rankings, Davis & Elkins is number two while the University of Charleston is fifth. Here are the complete rankings in from men’s Division I.

1 Marshall University 11-1-3

2 Oregon State University 11-1-2

3 University Of Washington 12-1-1

4 Georgetown University 13-2-0

5 University Of Tulsa 12-1-1

6 University Of Pittsburgh 10-4-1

7 University of New Hampshire 14-0-2

8 Saint Louis University 14-0-3

9 Clemson University 12-4-0

10 University of Maryland 12-3-1

11 Missouri State University 14-1-0

12 University Of Kentucky 10-1-4

13 Duke University 11-3-1

14 Hofstra University 15-1-1

15 Northern Illinois University 12-1-2

16 Providence College 9-2-4

17 Grand Canyon University 14-2-0

18 University Of North Carolina RV 10-5-1

19 Florida International University 11-2-2

20 Santa Clara University 10-1-3

21 University Of Akron 9-4-3

22 Indiana University 12-4-1

23 University of Notre Dame 9-5-2

24 St. John’s University RV 10-4-2

25 University Of North Carolina-Greensboro RV 13-3-1

