HHS and HHHS are back on top

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to Spring Valley beating Martinsburg, Huntington High is again the top team in the Class AAA high school football rankings. After shutting out Poca, Herbert Hoover is the new number one team in Class AA.

There is one final week of the regular season before the playoffs begin the weekend of November 12th and 13th. Here are the top 20 in each class as the top 16 are eligible for the post-season. The first round pairings will be announced Sunday morning by the WVSSAC.

Class AAA

1 HUNTINGTON 16.33 9-0

2 MARTINSBURG 15.3 9-1

3 BRIDGEPORT 14.22 9-0

4 CABELL MIDLAND 14 8-1

4 UNIVERSITY14 9-0

6 JEFFERSON 13.67 8-1

7 SPRING VALLEY 12 7-2

8 GREENBRIER EAST 10.78 7- 2

9 GEORGE WASHINGTON 10.33 6-3

10 PRINCETON SENIOR 10 5-2

11 HURRICANE 9.67 6-3

12 SOUTH CHARLESTON 8.44 5-4

13 JOHN MARSHALL 8.22 6-3

14 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL 7.56 5-4

15 MORGANTOWN 6.67 4-5

16 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL 6.44 4-5

16 WOODROW WILSON 6.44 4-5

18 PARKERSBURG SOUTH 6.33 4-5

19 WHEELING PARK 6.14 3-4

20 BROOKE HIGH SCHOOL 5.75 4-4

Class AA

1 HERBERT HOOVER 12.11 9-0

2 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR 11.25 8-0

3 POCA 10.88 7-1

4 LINCOLN 10.56 8-1

5 POINT PLEASANT 10.33 8-1

6 NORTH MARION 8.88 6-2

7 NICHOLAS COUNTY 8.78 7-2

8 ROBERT C. BYRD 8.63 5-3

9 SCOTT 8 6-3

9 ROANE COUNTY 8 7-2

11 GRAFTON 7.67 7-2

12 LOGAN 7.56 6-3

13 FRANKFORT 7.33 5-4

13 LIBERTY (Raleigh) 7.33 6-3

15 KEYSER 7.22 5-4

16 SHADY SPRING 7.11 6-3

17 BLUEFIELD 6.86 4-3

18 WINFIELD 6.44 5-4

19 EAST FAIRMONT 6.33 5-4

20 FAIRMONT SENIOR 6.3 4-4

Class A

1 CAMERON 10.56 9-0

2 DODDRIDGE COUNTY 9.33 8-1

3 EAST HARDY 8.78 8-1

4 RITCHIE COUNTY 8.67 8-1

5 MOUNT VIEW 8.33 8-1

6 WILLIAMSTOWN 8.22 7-2

7 MOOREFIELD 7.67 7-2

8 WHEELING CENTRAL 6.78 6-3

9 JAMES MONROE 6.5 5-3

10 TRINITY CHRITIANS 6.25 6-2

11 GREENBRIER WEST 6.22 6-3

12 MADONNA 5.89 6-3

12 GILMER COUNTY 5.89 6-3

14 CLAY-BATTELLE 5.78 7-2

15 TYLER CONSOLIDATED 5.67 6-3

16 SHERMAN 5.22 5-4

17 MIDLAND TRAIL 5 5-4

17 MEADOW BRIDGE HIGH 5 5-4

19 VAN 4.89 5-4

20 POCAHONTAS COUNTY 4.56 5-4

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.