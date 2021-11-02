Advertisement

Huntington Police investigating drive-by shooting

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman showed up at a hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the hospital just after 11 p.m. Monday after a report of a 23-year-old woman with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

A release by the department states that evidence indicates a shooting happened in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, where the victim and two other individuals had been parked in a vehicle when a second vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots at them.

Immediately after the shooting, the three people inside the vehicle drove to the hospital.

The shooting victim received medical treatment, but the other two people left before officers arrived.

Detectives are working to identify the individuals involved in the shooting.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a...
Arrest made after standoff with police
New technique to save patients limbs.
A new technique that is saving patients limbs
Jessica Meek, a dietician from Marshall Health, shows us how to make a “No Chop Chili” that is...
Soups On!
The victim was traveling down the slope travel way on a rubber tire EMU (Electric Mine Utility...
Man dies in mining accident