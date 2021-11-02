Huntington Police investigating drive-by shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman showed up at a hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the hospital just after 11 p.m. Monday after a report of a 23-year-old woman with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

A release by the department states that evidence indicates a shooting happened in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, where the victim and two other individuals had been parked in a vehicle when a second vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots at them.

Immediately after the shooting, the three people inside the vehicle drove to the hospital.

The shooting victim received medical treatment, but the other two people left before officers arrived.

Detectives are working to identify the individuals involved in the shooting.

