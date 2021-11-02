Advertisement

Kentuckians to vote in three special elections Tuesday

Three special elections are being held in Kentucky Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 for three special elections in Kentucky.

Three candidates hope to fill the Senate Seat in Kentucky’s 22nd District, left vacant after Tom Buford’s death in July.

Democrat Helen Bukulmez, Republican Donald Douglas and Independent Syndicate Dunn are on the ballot

WKYT spoke with the candidates about their vision should they be elected.

Bukulmez and Douglas say they are both focused on getting things done.

Dunn says he was friend with Senator Buford and promised him he would run.

The other two special elections are state House races.

In the 89th District, voters in Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties, will fill a vacancy left by Representative Robert Goforth who resigned.

They will choose between Republican incumbent Timmy Truett and Democrat Mae Suramek.

Voters in Adair and Taylor counties will choose a replacement for 51st District Representative John ‘Bam’ Carney, who died earlier this year.

Republican Michael ‘Sarge’ Pollock faces Democrat Eddie Rogers in that race.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Voters can find where to vote and view sample ballots here.

