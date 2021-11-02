Law enforcement leadership changes slated in Kanawha County

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a change in leadership soon for the St. Albans Police Department.

Chief Joe Crawford is leaving to fill a position within the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Greg Young is retiring from the sheriff’s department, and Crawford will be taking his spot.

During Monday night’s St. Albans City Council meeting, Capt. Marc Gilbert was named as Crawford’s replacement. Crawford will end his time in St. Albans at the end of November and begin his new position on Dec. 1.

“My goal was to leave it better than I had it when I came in,” Crawford said. “Not that it was bad, but my goal was to make it better, and I think we’ve done that. And I think what you’ll see going forward with Captain Gilbert stepping in, the transition’s going to be seamless.”

Gilbert will be sworn into his new role on Nov. 15, officially taking office on Dec. 1, as well.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.