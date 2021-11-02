Loose cows damage family’s property in Kitts Hill

KITTS HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Bill Stapleton says he is a country a boy at heart. That’s why he loves living in rural Lawrence County.

“I mean, look at it! It’s a pretty place and the people here take care of each other, normally,” Stapleton said.

But the slow lifestyle of the countryside can also come with some problems. Most recently, the problem is with his four-legged neighbors.

“I thought, stupid me. I laid here asleep while these cows are tearing up the yard,” Stapleton said.

His home surveillance camera captured multiple cows roaming around in his yard.

“I doubt you’d find a square foot that doesn’t have a hoof print in it,” Stapleton said.

Not only have the cows churned up the dirt in his yard, they have also left plenty of messes for him to clean up.

“I have to go through and shovel it up. In the last couple years, we probably have shoveled up four wheelbarrows full of cow manure,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton says the cows belong to the neighbors across the street, and he has documented the cows in his yard more than 100 times. WSAZ asked those who live across the street if their cows ever get out.

“Yeah, they’ve been out a couple of times,” the neighbors said. They added that storms have damaged their fencing, and when the cows escape, they often go a different direction.

“Animal cannot run at-large. You must keep animals, that you own, on your property. If they go on somebody else’s property, you can be liable for all of the damages that they cause,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

The Stapletons have chosen to file a criminal complaint with the sheriff’s office, which means the cows’ owners could face a potential fourth-degree misdemeanor.

