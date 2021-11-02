Advertisement

Man appears in federal court in case of explosive devices found on barges

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, faces charges of possession of an unregistered...
Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, faces charges of possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal case against a man accused of placing explosive devices on barges on the Ohio River is moving ahead after a judge on Tuesday found probable cause.

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, faces charges of possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device. He appeared in court during his preliminary hearing.

A member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified about the incidents, which happened last month on the Ohio River along Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia. The U.S. attorney said the evidence fitted the federal definition of an explosive device, including the presence of ammonium nitrate.

Judge Dwane Tinsley ruled that Becker should remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals due to past mental health issues and being on court supervision in Ohio.

Becker’s lawyer argued that his client should be able to stay at his Marietta home on a $10,000 unsecured bond, citing Becker’s job as an iron worker and having three children, but Judge Tinsley denied that motion.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Man arraigned in connection with suspicious devices found on Ohio River

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
A woman was critically injured in a crash on Rt. 60 in Kanawha County near Burning Springs Road.
Route 60 in Kanawha County is back open after head-on crash
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say

Latest News

3 burned in Charleston house fire, one critically
3 burned in Charleston house fire, one critically
Loose cows damage family's property
Loose cows damage family’s property in Kitts Hill
Lawrence County awarded funding for new jail
Lawrence County awarded funding for new jail
Gov. Justice announces over $24.3 million in hazard mitigation grants at events in Oak Hill and...
$24.3 million in grants awarded for hazard mitigation projects in W.Va.