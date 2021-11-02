Man appears in federal court in case of explosive devices found on barges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal case against a man accused of placing explosive devices on barges on the Ohio River is moving ahead after a judge on Tuesday found probable cause.

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, faces charges of possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device. He appeared in court during his preliminary hearing.

A member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified about the incidents, which happened last month on the Ohio River along Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia. The U.S. attorney said the evidence fitted the federal definition of an explosive device, including the presence of ammonium nitrate.

Judge Dwane Tinsley ruled that Becker should remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals due to past mental health issues and being on court supervision in Ohio.

Becker’s lawyer argued that his client should be able to stay at his Marietta home on a $10,000 unsecured bond, citing Becker’s job as an iron worker and having three children, but Judge Tinsley denied that motion.

