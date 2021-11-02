Advertisement

Man dies in mining accident

The victim was traveling down the slope travel way on a rubber tire EMU (Electric Mine Utility Vehicle) when the vehicle crashed, resulting in fatal injuries.(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Mingo Logan Coal, LLC., Mountaineer II Mine, a Assistant Chief Electrician has died in a mining accident.

The victim was traveling down the slope travel way on a rubber tire EMU (Electric Mine Utility Vehicle) when the vehicle crashed, resulting in fatal injuries.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

