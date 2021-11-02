Man dies in mining accident

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Mingo Logan Coal, LLC., Mountaineer II Mine, a Assistant Chief Electrician has died in a mining accident.

The victim was traveling down the slope travel way on a rubber tire EMU (Electric Mine Utility Vehicle) when the vehicle crashed, resulting in fatal injuries.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

