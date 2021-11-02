Advertisement

Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, according to a release from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Brian D. Wallen, 49, suffered fatal injuries at the Mingo Logan Coal Company’s II mine in Sharples. According to the release, Wallen was an assistant chief electrician with 25 years of mining experience.

Justice released the following statement:

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our West Virginia coal miners today. We should never take for granted the strength and the courage of those who go underground to do the incredibly important work that it takes to power our communities, our state, and our nation with coal for electricity generation and for steel making. Our hearts ache for this brave man, his family, and the entire coal mining community for this terrible loss. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for all his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
One man was injured in ATV accident Saturday evening.
One injured in ATV accident
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph
Social media
Sheriff investigates unspecified school threat

Latest News

A woman was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and guns at her home in Scioto County,...
Woman arrested after drugs, guns seized
Rain to usher end of growing season
- clipped version
Karl Colder
Karl Colder named new Huntington Police chief
The State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.
Elderly man dies in house fire