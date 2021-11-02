New Council member appointed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council voted Monday night to approve Emmett Pepper to fill the late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey’s at-large council seat.

Bailey died in an accident on Greenbrier Street in September.

Pepper was nominated and approved to serve immediately.

Pepper is a Charleston native. He lives on Charleston’s East End with his wife Emma and son Adlai.

“Emmett Pepper is a community advocate who is passionate about conservation, government efficiency, and sustainability — much like the late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “After speaking with John’s wife Holly, we feel Emmett will be the perfect fit to help lead our city forward.”

Pepper is an attorney and serves as a board member for the West Virginia International Film Festival.

He says he is looking forward to being able to carry on the mission of his late friend, John Bailey.

“One of the things that John Bailey was focused on was fixing the recycling system here in the area,” Pepper said. It’s been broken for a long time, and so there are I think some opportunities now. We’re very hopeful to be able to come up with some solutions.”

Pepper also released the following written statement:

“I am so very honored to have been even considered to walk in the footsteps of my friend and mentor John Bailey, who I am still deeply sad to have lost in a car accident in September. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help my hometown by serving on city council.

“John and I worked together both to form the Green Team and to shepherd its first recommended ordinance into law. We shared an interest in making Charleston an even more attractive place to live -- more sustainable, healthier, and economically viable.

“Thank you to Mayor Goodwin, for appointing me, and to Holly Bailey, John’s widow, for her vote of confidence. I give you my word that I will do my best to honor John’s legacy.

“I am excited to get to work and welcome advice and input from the community.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.