Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license

(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposed bill in the Ohio House would eliminate the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Reps. Tom Brinker and Kris Jordan, would also end the requirement that individuals “promptly” inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.

The bill requires only that individuals provide such information if asked by an officer.

The GOP-controlled House Government Oversight Committee approved the bill along party lines last week.

A similar bill is pending in the Ohio Senate.

Law enforcement groups oppose the measure, concerned about the legislation’s lack of required training.

