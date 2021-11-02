Advertisement

Residents to vote on aggregation proposals

By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Tuesday is election day across the Buckeye State and voters in Scioto County will take to the polls to decide whether they’ll approve an electricity and a natural gas aggregate program.

Portsmouth residents will only be voting on an electricity aggregate program, while voters throughout unincorporated Scioto County will be able to vote for an electricity and a natural gas aggregate program on their ballots.

By forming an aggregation program, the Scioto County commission says they can form buying groups to better negotiate a price for electric and natural gas services. It’s something they say will allow residents in unincorporated parts of the county to have more buying power.

The City of Portsmouth is taking a little bit of a different approach as their focus is on sustainability and clean energy as they pledged to lower emissions before 2030.

WSAZ first reported about the initiative back in August when Porstmouth City Council passed a motion to put an electric aggregate on the ballot.

By joining an aggregate program, Porstmouth residents could use their combined buying power to seek a cheaper rate for electricity for everyone.

City officials hope to lower the cost of electricity for residents and small business owners while at the same time reduce carbon emissions and increasing the use of clean energy like wind and solar energy sources.

If the measures pass, residents won’t need to do anything as they will be enrolled by default. Officials say they will still be billed by AEP and Columbia Gas. Residents will also have the option to opt out of the aggregate at any time, for any reason, if they choose to do so.

Those living in Green Township will not be voting on either initiative as Green Township went into an aggregate back in 2014 for electric and 2015 for natural gas.

Residents won’t need to do anything to enroll if the measures pass. They’re enrolled by default and will still be billed by AEP and Columbia Gas.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

Latest News

Rev. Jesse Jackson in hospital after fall
Rev. Jesse Jackson in hospital after fall
Watching Your Wallet: Medicare Enrollment Now Open
Watching Your Wallet: Medicare Enrollment Now Open
Electric aggregates on ballot in Scioto County and Portsmouth
Electric aggregates on ballot in Scioto County and Portsmouth
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.
First Warning Weather