Residents to vote on aggregation proposals

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Tuesday is election day across the Buckeye State and voters in Scioto County will take to the polls to decide whether they’ll approve an electricity and a natural gas aggregate program.

Portsmouth residents will only be voting on an electricity aggregate program, while voters throughout unincorporated Scioto County will be able to vote for an electricity and a natural gas aggregate program on their ballots.

By forming an aggregation program, the Scioto County commission says they can form buying groups to better negotiate a price for electric and natural gas services. It’s something they say will allow residents in unincorporated parts of the county to have more buying power.

The City of Portsmouth is taking a little bit of a different approach as their focus is on sustainability and clean energy as they pledged to lower emissions before 2030.

WSAZ first reported about the initiative back in August when Porstmouth City Council passed a motion to put an electric aggregate on the ballot.

By joining an aggregate program, Porstmouth residents could use their combined buying power to seek a cheaper rate for electricity for everyone.

City officials hope to lower the cost of electricity for residents and small business owners while at the same time reduce carbon emissions and increasing the use of clean energy like wind and solar energy sources.

If the measures pass, residents won’t need to do anything as they will be enrolled by default. Officials say they will still be billed by AEP and Columbia Gas. Residents will also have the option to opt out of the aggregate at any time, for any reason, if they choose to do so.

Those living in Green Township will not be voting on either initiative as Green Township went into an aggregate back in 2014 for electric and 2015 for natural gas.

